Register
23:47 GMT +304 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Weatherman Not Required: Trump Presents Altered Hurricane Map Falsely Showing Alabama In Danger

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 62

    When US President Donald Trump gave a brief update on Hurricane Dorian Wednesday, his map graphic of the storm’s path showed what appeared to be a hand-drawn addition that included Alabama - a state Trump said for days the storm could hit, despite meteorologist statements otherwise. One expert noted he might have broken federal law by doing so.

    “We got lucky in Florida, very, very lucky indeed,” Trump said in a video shot in the Oval Office and tweeted out on the White House account Wednesday afternoon. “We had actually, our original chart was that it was going to be hitting Florida directly,” he said, motioning for a large visual aid of a National Hurricane Center map.

    “It was going to be hitting directly, and that would have affected a lot of other states,” Trump said. “But that was the original chart. And we see it was going to hit not only Florida but Georgia, it was going toward the Gulf, that was what was originally projected.”

    However, while he noted the storm “took a right turn … and it’s heading up the coast,” the president never showed a graphic for meteorologists’ present projections for the storm’s track in the coming days - which the president had retweeted just hours before. Instead, it seems the purpose of the video was to show the outdated projection, which observers quickly noted had a curious addition:

    ​The addition, which doesn’t look remotely like the rest of the projection, extends just enough to include Alabama’s coastline - a state Trump has repeatedly insisted Hurricane Dorian had endangered, even while multiple weather reporters and agencies actively refuted the claim.

    One meteorologist noted the president may have broken a federal law by delivering a false weather report:

    ​“Whoever knowingly issues or publishes any counterfeit weather forecast or warning of weather conditions falsely representing such forecast or warning to have been issued or published by the Weather Bureau, United States Signal Service, or other branch of the Government service, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ninety days, or both,” a 1948 federal law reads, according to Cornell Law.

    Twitterstorm Origins

    As early as September 1, Trump was claiming that Alabama could be among the states hit by the storm, which at the time was just east of the Bahamas. However, by then the National Weather Service’s projections had already changed, showing a hook north and east, more or less along the course it’s still projected to take.

    ​Indeed, just 20 minutes after Trump’s erroneous Sunday tweet, the National Weather Service’s Twitter account for Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted in no uncertain terms that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian,” adding that “The system will remain too far east.”

    ​Just minutes later, James Spann, a meteorologist for Birmingham-based ABC affiliate WBMA-LD quote-tweeted the president directly with the same message. That’s when Trump fired back, doubling down on his claim while attacking Spann and ABC for their “lightweight” reporting.

    ​So, credit where credit is due: Trump is right. Sort of. However, to find a projection that agrees with him, one must go back to August 28, when the storm wasn’t far past Puerto Rico and was centered east of the Turks & Caicos Islands. As weather patterns changed, so did projections of the storm’s strength and path.

    But shortly after his initial tweet and well before responding to Spann, Trump repeated the claim several more times. At an 11:14 a.m. presser Sunday on the White House South Lawn, Trump told reporters that “Alabama is going to get a piece of it, it looks like,” then said it again at 12:31 p.m. during a briefing for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    However, any effects Alabama might have felt would have been incidental, compared to the battering that awaited the Atlantic coast. Projections gave a 5-10% chance of Alabama’s southeastern corner experiencing tropical storm-force winds, but only when Dorian was much more powerful than it is now. Its subsequent stalling over the Bahamas significantly weakened the storm from an ultra-powerful Category 5 storm to a Category 2 hurricane.

    So, when Trump whipped out that doctored graphic in the Oval Office Wednesday, Twitter gave him hell for it.

    ​One person suggested that, since Trump loves redrawing maps so much, maybe he could include Greenland in the US of A, since he recently tried to buy it from Denmark.

    ​Climate change denial is one thing, but weather change denial? That’s expert-level.

    ​Won’t someone think of the dystopian writers? 

    Related:

    US Airlines Cancel Some 1,500 Flights in Florida Due to Hurricane Dorian
    Videos: Hurricane Dorian Moves Across US Coast After Pounding Bahamas
    ‘Power of the Mind’: US Presidential Candidate Claims Prayer, Meditation Will Deter Hurricane Dorian
    Tags:
    claims, Donald Trump, National Weather Service, meteorology, tweets, Alabama, hurricane Dorian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse