Video: What? Horse Onboard Passenger Plane

An airplane passenger traveling from Chicago to Omaha spotted a very strange flyer.

As the passenger was preparing for his American Airlines flight take off, he spotted a miniature horse some rows ahead of him doing the exact same thing.

The equine appears to have been given an aisle seat near the front of the plane.

A passenger takes a small horse on an American Airlines flight to #Omaha Airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/Psw65Tq6FF — Aviationdaily✈️الطيران يوميآ (@Aviationdailyy) August 30, 2019

​According to the policy of American Airlines, trained miniature horses are permitted on flights as service animals.