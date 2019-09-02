Video: What? Horse Onboard Passenger Plane

As the passenger was preparing for his American Airlines flight take off, he spotted a miniature horse some rows ahead of him doing the exact same thing.
“At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses...” @AmericanAir @LilNasX @barstoolsports @BarstoolILLSt @realslimshanny @UNITEDA1RLINES @billyraycyrus @SouthwestAir @TSA @Kat103Omaha pic.twitter.com/qVRLCH4IFc— Evan Nowak (@ecnowak) August 30, 2019
The equine appears to have been given an aisle seat near the front of the plane.
A passenger takes a small horse on an American Airlines flight to #Omaha Airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/Psw65Tq6FF— Aviationdaily✈️الطيران يوميآ (@Aviationdailyy) August 30, 2019
According to the policy of American Airlines, trained miniature horses are permitted on flights as service animals.
