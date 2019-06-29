‘Who’s Walkin’ Who?’: 12-Week-Old Labrador Walks Horse

Beau, a 12-week-old English Lab puppy may be young, but that doesn’t get in the way of him trying to boss around his big “sister” Moxie.

The clip, recorded June 14, shows the ferocious pup doing his best to wrangle Moxie around the meadow near their owner’s barn in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Though it’s clear that she cannot be dragged around the grass, Moxie is seen carefully following Beau’s lead. Well, when she’s not eating, that is.

The owner tells Viral Hog that Moxie, an 18-year-old, retired show horse, stands at about 17 hands (1.7 meters) tall, but is “very sweet and gentle” when it comes to babysitting her little brother.