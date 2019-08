Plenty of people will argue that the countryside is a far better place for dogs to live than the cramped apartments of our urban jungles. Unfortunately, running a family farm is hard work, and sometimes an extra set of paws is highly appreciated.

Rachel, Owen, and their seven children manage a family-owned farm in Union Grove, North Carolina where they raise golden retrievers.

Of course, farm life is hard work, and this darlin' golden retriever named Maddie is pitching in by riding a horse. Who knows what other tricks these dogs are capable of!