Arrest Video: Former UEFA Cup Star Striker Dean Saunders Tells UK Road Police He 'Had One Pint'

Retired Welsh football star Dean Saunders was busted in May by UK police on suspicion of drunk driving in Boughton, Chester. According to local media, the ex-Liverpool striker left prison a day after he was jailed for 10 weeks for refusing to provide a roadside breath test.

Bodycam footage has emerged showing alleged drunken ex-Liverpool player Saunders telling police he's only had one pint, The Daily Star media outlet reported Thursday. The 55-year-old is seen talking to police in Chester, being accused of "nearly causing a serious accident".

The police officer can be also heard asking "Your driving is atrocious. Have you had any alcohol?" before Saunders claims he's only had "one pint".

According to The Daily star, after being taken to the police station, the footage, which reportedly was captured around 1:40 a.m. local time om 10 May, continues with Saunders refusing to give a sample.

"Am I getting myself in more trouble by not doing it?", Saunders says. An officer then replies: "It has been explained to you but you have consistently refused to provide a sample".

Saunders replied: "No, I haven't consistently refused to do anything. Have I refused to do anything?"

According to The Daily Star, the defence team for the former Wales international, who has been released on bail, insists he only had two pints and they will appeal decision. The appeal against the sentence will be reportedly heard at Chester Crown Court on 4 October.