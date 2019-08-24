Former World Champ Mike Tyson Defends Conor McGregor, Says He is a 'Wonderful Person'

Earlier, MMA superstar Conor McGregor apologised for punching a man in the head during an incident in a Dublin pub.

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson has said that the Irish former UFC champion Conor McGregor deserves a chance to put his recent scandals behind him.

"He's a wonderful person. He's a really kind man and he's gonna get good karma for that. I believe that," Tyson said, as quoted by TMZ.

Earlier this week, McGregor told ESPN that he was ready to 'take responsibility' for punching a 50-year-old man in the face in Dublin's Marble Arch pub last April. The victim informed the police about the incident between McGregor and himself but said he was not interested in an apology or compensation. Now the fighter will be summoned to a court to face charges and will have to pay a fine.

This was not the only incident involving Conor McGregor. Last year, he was convicted of disorderly behaviour after throwing a metal trolley at a bus carrying his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. In March, McGregor was charged with robbery and criminal mischief after stomping on 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak's phone in Miami. The charges were later dropped.