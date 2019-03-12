Meme Flood as McGregor Breaks Silence After Arrest Over Destroying Fan's Phone

Hardly had Conor McGregor complied with a court verdict over the infamous UFC bus melee, involving another star, Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov, when a new incident came along, with an alleged victim accusing the UFC’s two-time champ of yet another demonstration of uncontrolled violence.

UFC star Conor McGregor has spoken out for the first time since his arrest in Miami, Florida, on Monday evening, after allegedly slapping a cell phone out of a fan’s hands, stomping on the screen several times and then walking away with it.

The former two-division champ posted a photo with an emotional caption, just hours after his release from Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on”, McGregor wrote. “I love my fans dearly. Thank you all”.

In wake of the altercation with a fan in the early hours of Monday at the entrance to a famous Miami Beach hotel, Fountainebleu, McGregor faces several charges – one for strong-armed robbery, second-degree felony, criminal mischief, and a third-degree felony, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by MMA Fighting.

The document states that the reported victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, was attempting to take a photo of McGregor when the MMA fighter allegedly ripped a $1,000 smartphone from his hand, causing it to be damaged.

According to his attorney, McGregor, who was released on a $12,500 bail, “appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges full cooperation”.

The incident has been widely chewed over on the Internet, with users eagerly reposting the 30-year-old’s pictures, and hilarious memes on the subject, suggesting that McGregor fully does justice to his nickname, “The Notorious”:

Per media reports, “The Notorious” just recently completed 25 hours of community service in New York’s churches, which he was obliged to do following his guilty plea to a misdemeanour stemming from the infamous bus attack in Brooklyn last year, which also involved his octagon opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, among other UFC 223 participants.

McGregor was also required to complete a psychological course of anger management, which he is also reported to have fulfilled, along with a few conversations with a priest during his community service in the churches.