Register
16:17 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Conor McGregor

    Meme Flood as McGregor Breaks Silence After Arrest Over Destroying Fan's Phone

    © Photo: thenotoriousmma/instagram
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Hardly had Conor McGregor complied with a court verdict over the infamous UFC bus melee, involving another star, Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov, when a new incident came along, with an alleged victim accusing the UFC’s two-time champ of yet another demonstration of uncontrolled violence.

    UFC star Conor McGregor has spoken out for the first time since his arrest in Miami, Florida, on Monday evening, after allegedly slapping a cell phone out of a fan’s hands, stomping on the screen several times and then walking away with it.

    Conor McGregor reacts after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Conor McGregor Arrested in Miami for Stealing, Smashing Fan's Phone – Report

    The former two-division champ posted a photo with an emotional caption, just hours after his release from Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.

    “Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on”, McGregor wrote. “I love my fans dearly. Thank you all”.

    In wake of the altercation with a fan in the early hours of Monday at the entrance to a famous Miami Beach hotel, Fountainebleu, McGregor faces several charges – one for strong-armed robbery, second-degree felony, criminal mischief, and a third-degree felony, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by MMA Fighting.

    READ MORE: Netizens Divided Over Feud Between McGregor's Teammates Ahead of MMA Fight

    The document states that the reported victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, was attempting to take a photo of McGregor when the MMA fighter allegedly ripped a $1,000 smartphone from his hand, causing it to be damaged.

    According to his attorney, McGregor, who was released on a $12,500 bail, “appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges full cooperation”.

    The incident has been widely chewed over on the Internet, with users eagerly reposting the 30-year-old’s pictures, and hilarious memes on the subject, suggesting that McGregor fully does justice to his nickname, “The Notorious”:

    Some even started a campaign in McGregor’s defence, under the respective hashtag #FreeConor:

    Multiple users couldn’t help but crack a couple of jokes about the MMA fighter’s stardom and his worrisome number of arrests as of late:

    Per media reports, “The Notorious” just recently completed 25 hours of community service in New York’s churches, which he was obliged to do following his guilty plea to a misdemeanour stemming from the infamous bus attack in Brooklyn last year, which also involved his octagon opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, among other UFC 223 participants.

    McGregor was also required to complete a psychological course of anger management, which he is also reported to have fulfilled, along with a few conversations with a priest during his community service in the churches.

     

     

    Related:

    Conor McGregor Arrested in Miami for Stealing, Smashing Fan's Phone – Report
    Netizens Divided Over Feud Between McGregor's Teammates Ahead of MMA Fight
    McGregor Rocks Social Media by Slamming MMA Fighter Over UFC Champ Belt
    Khabib Reveals How He 'Nearly Landed' on DiCaprio After Fight With McGregor
    Tags:
    arrest, MMA fighter, MMA, fight, champion, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Ireland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse