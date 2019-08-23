Alleged Victim of McGregor's 'Pub Attack Incident' Brands UFC Star 'Bully With Money'

Last week, a video dating back to April appeared on the Internet showing notorious UFC star Conor McGregor punching an elderly man in the head in a pub.

The the alleged victim of the so-called 'pub attack incident' has branded Conor McGregor a "bully with money."

Meanwhile, McGregor himself has broken his silence and commented on the incident, admitting that he must 'get his head screwed on' after the assault.

'I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did,' McGregor told ESPN2.

The incident occurred in April when, according to footage from a surveillance camera, the notorious MMA fighter punched a man in his 50s after the latter reportedly refused to try McGregor's own brand whisky.

The police are currently investigating the incident but no arrests have yet been made.