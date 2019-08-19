Register
    Heidi Klum arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

    Heidi Klum Flashes Slightly More Than Social Media Censorship Might Allow on Honeymoon

    The 90s supermodel dubbed "the body" for her excellent shape tied the knot with her boyfriend, Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, this summer. Although the newlyweds are enjoying a holiday on a yacht by the Italian idyllic island Capri, she hasn't left her social media fans without a treat.

    Former Runway host and modelling star Heidi Klum has given her followers a taste of the honeymoon she is apparently enjoying on a yacht with her new husband, Tom Kaulitz. On Instagram, she posted a picture of herself, barely covered with a towel, exposing some of her assets. Although the caption reads "All I see is water", it was not the mirror-like surface of the Mediterranean that caught the attention of commenters but the fact that Klum had bared a nipple.

    All I see is 💦💧WATER💧💦💧 ⛵️⚓️💦💧🌈🥰❤️

    Some asked in comments how long the social media, known for its strict nudity rule, will let this picture under the hashtag #freethenipple stay up, while others shared their revolt, calling such attention to her nipple "obscenity" and calling for people to stop making such a huge deal of women's bodies.

    Others were more critical with comments like "All I see is a midlife crisis" and "So unnecessary." However, many still appreciated the gesture.

    "Why should one leave a Ferrari in a garage?" the user with the handle alexavalerie asked.

    The former supermodel, who has pursued a TV career over recent years, has demonstrated herself as quite a fan of the so-called Freikorperkltur movement, whose name can be translated as Free Body Culture. The 46-year-old likes to delight her followers with semi-nude and lingerie pictures from time to time.

    Sunset Italy 🇮🇹 ❤️ 📸TOM

    Topless posing for my husband 😍

    She said "I do" to Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz earlier this month, and now she is sharing some sneak peeks of their happy moments on Instagram.

