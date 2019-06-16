Top Model Heidi Klum Goes TOPLESS for Sexy 'Goodnight' VIDEO

The German supermodel has proven that even brushing one’s teeth can look sexy, posting a Boomerang clip to her Instagram a few hours ago to wish her army of 6.3 million followers good night.

Heidi Klum caused a social media meltdown when she showed off her enviable body, having stripped down to skimpy black lingerie bottoms, while brushing her teeth in front of the mirror in a raunchy clip.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram GUTE NACHT IHR LIEBEN 😁❤️ #heidiklumintimates Публикация от Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) 14 Июн 2019 в 11:37 PDT

The 46-year-old supermodel, who is engaged to the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel musician, Tom Kaulitz, went fully topless, with her messy golden locks strategically covering her breasts as she walked towards the mirror.

Having captioned the photo “Good night my dears” in German, the mother-of-four also added a hashtag #heidiklumintimates, apparently promoting her undergarment line.

It’s little wonder that social media users were left mesmerised by the supermodel’s risqué stunt and flawless figure, with one netizen hilariously sharing a photo of Klum’s ex-husband, singer Seal:

A LITTLE WARNING WOULD BE NICE 🔥 — selina (@seli_na_w) 15 июня 2019 г.

Nice outfit Heidi. — Brandon Scales (@movieguy28) 15 июня 2019 г.

What a beautiful way to brush your teeth Heidi — Bill (@Wvw929Billy) 15 июня 2019 г.

Heidi has a 15-year-old daughter, Helene, from Flavio Briatore, the Italian managing director of Renault’s Formula One team, and shares three kids with her ex-husband Seal, 14-year-old Henry, 12-year-old Johan, and 10-year-old Lou, who are reportedly very excited to see their mother tie the knot with Kaulitz.