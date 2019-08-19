‘Kind of Insane’: South Carolina Man Almost Hit By Lightning Describes His Experience

A man was walking across the campus of the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway, South Carolina, during a heavy rain storm when lighting struck mere inches from his feet, as revealed by video security cameras.
The man in the video - school counselor Romulus McNeill – was startled by the encounter and dropped his umbrella but other than that, he survived the strike unharmed.
According to McNeill, it had been stormy for a while when he decided to try to get to his car.
“I took a chance and I said, ‘I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” McNeill said, according to WMBF News. “I felt a shock. It was just kind of insane for it to happen like that. I was just trying to get home and get something to eat.”
jnassahila A direct hit by a lightning strike in Conway, southcarolina on August 16, 2019 pic.twitter.com/P8sdism9rp— FUN TIME (@4FunTime) August 17, 2019
The video, which McNeill shared on his Facebook page, had been viewed over 4,500 times at the time of publication.
All comments
Show new comments (0)