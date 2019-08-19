‘Kind of Insane’: South Carolina Man Almost Hit By Lightning Describes His Experience

The school counselor said he hoped he’d not be struck by lightning as he made his way through the rainstorm. Despite striking the ground an arm’s reach from the school counselor, the lighting bolt failed to cause any physical harm.

A man was walking across the campus of the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway, South Carolina, during a heavy rain storm when lighting struck mere inches from his feet, as revealed by video security cameras.

The man in the video - school counselor Romulus McNeill – was startled by the encounter and dropped his umbrella but other than that, he survived the strike unharmed.

According to McNeill, it had been stormy for a while when he decided to try to get to his car.

“I took a chance and I said, ‘I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” McNeill said, according to WMBF News. “I felt a shock. It was just kind of insane for it to happen like that. I was just trying to get home and get something to eat.”

jnassahila A direct hit by a lightning strike in Conway, southcarolina on August 16, 2019 pic.twitter.com/P8sdism9rp — FUN TIME (@4FunTime) August 17, 2019

​The video, which McNeill shared on his Facebook page, had been viewed over 4,500 times at the time of publication.