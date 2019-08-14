Japanese Airlines to Cancel Over 200 Flights as Major Tropical Storm Approaches - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese airline companies will suspend an estimated 222 flights on Wednesday and Thursday as a major tropical storm is expected to reach Japan's western coast later in the week, NHK broadcaster reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT), Japan Airlines has already canceled 62 flights, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Several other carriers, such as Japan Air Commuter, Peach Aviation, All Nippon Airways, Solaseed Air, Skymark Airlines, Jetstar Japan, Spring Japan and Vanilla Air, have together canceled some 160 flights so far, according to NHK.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate across southern #Japan as Severe Tropical Storm #Krosa is set to make landfall on Thursday: https://t.co/oiBRQ0i5UJ pic.twitter.com/4FytnHQcJ0 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 14, 2019

​Passengers are advised to check their bookings to get the latest information about their flights.