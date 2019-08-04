Register
15:51 GMT +304 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Dayton, El Paso Massacres: Massive Politicised Debate on Social Media as Two Shooting Sprees Rock US

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Lilia Dergacheva
    0 11

    As petrifying statistics on the recent carnage have become a focal talking point on- and offline alike in the wake of the deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, many have renewed the debate over what exactly has been fanning the fire.

    According to the Dayton police, the death toll in the horrific shooting near a bar in the Ohio city has risen to nine, while others have sustained injuries. With the tragic incident coming as the second in just 24 hours, following a massacre at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas that took the lives of 20 innocent people, an all-embracing social security debate is gaining momentum.

    Under the hashtag #Daytonshooting, many rushed to recall perturbing statistics across the US on mass shootings and began resorting to slurs, as nothing appears to be changing over time:

    Others straight away put the blame on the government, calling for storming the White House “instead of the Area-51” – something broadly trending in a viral online craze.

    The gun legislation issue was naturally also on everybody’s lips, with calls for more effective laws with this regard renewed and becoming increasingly persistent:

    Some, however, struck back, arguing that owning guns in attacks involving “white supremacists” doesn’t help:

    Thoughts and prayers are all good and well, many have come to state, but by far not enough to prevent similar attacks from happening in the future:

    Others directly addressed politicians “who use racism [and] hate speech to whip up rage and fear”, seeing this as the root cause of the shooting episodes:

    …whereas one argued that the El Paso shooter had stated in his manifesto that “he held his beliefs long before Trump was elected”:

    Another, meanwhile, called for getting at least a slight idea of what the history of Texas is like and who the territory belonged to first:

    …while others suggested the US would be better off borrowing the gun policies from other developed countries:

    The vicious circle between the opposing agendas of Democrats and Republicans agendas over the gun control issue and its repercussions was also brought up:

    In the wake of the El Paso shooting on Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a domestic terrorism probe, which, according to the police, may be classified as capital murder and a hate crime targeting Hispanic people. The shooter reportedly posted a manifesto online before assaulting people inside Walmart, describing a detailed plan to separate the US into territories according to race.

    US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas as “not only tragic”, but an "act of cowardice", adding that "there are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people".

    Related:

    At Least 9 Killed in Dayton, Ohio in Second Mass Shooting in US Over Weekend (Video)
    Second in Less Than 24 Hours: What is Known So Far About Dayton Shooting
    Blink-182 Postpones El Paso Show After Hotel 'Lockdown' During Mass Shooting
    Tags:
    reaction, social networks, police, US Domestic Terrorism Counsel, terrorism, massacres, Texas, Ohio, shooting
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse