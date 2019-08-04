Dayton, El Paso Massacres: Massive Politicised Debate on Social Media as Two Shooting Sprees Rock US

As petrifying statistics on the recent carnage have become a focal talking point on- and offline alike in the wake of the deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, many have renewed the debate over what exactly has been fanning the fire.

According to the Dayton police, the death toll in the horrific shooting near a bar in the Ohio city has risen to nine, while others have sustained injuries. With the tragic incident coming as the second in just 24 hours, following a massacre at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas that took the lives of 20 innocent people, an all-embracing social security debate is gaining momentum.

Under the hashtag #Daytonshooting, many rushed to recall perturbing statistics across the US on mass shootings and began resorting to slurs, as nothing appears to be changing over time:

Fun thing about being American is that if you stay up late enough trying to process one mass shooting, you'll be awake to hear the first reports about the next. #DaytonShooting — Miel (@thisgracemiel) August 4, 2019

Others straight away put the blame on the government, calling for storming the White House “instead of the Area-51” – something broadly trending in a viral online craze.

Another fucking mass shooting. I am so tired of this. When the fuck are we going to see change? #daytonshooting — bianca (@uhhbianca) August 4, 2019

The gun legislation issue was naturally also on everybody’s lips, with calls for more effective laws with this regard renewed and becoming increasingly persistent:

With two #massshootings in one day it's hard to tell if the Americans are still at the #ThoughtsAndPrayers or "Too early to talk about it..." stage of doing fuck all about #GunReform#Daytonshooting #ElPasoShooting — Seano (@SeanBradbery) August 4, 2019

You can VOTE in next election and support candidates who will enact safer gun laws.. I am in CT where gun laws are safe yet we are all at risk.. universal gun laws needed!! — SBC (@CerShar) August 4, 2019

One thing we can do is have a gun to protect us, so when this does happen to us we have something to fight back with — MW3OG Screwston (@Screwston10) August 4, 2019

The 250th mass shooting -- of 2019 -- in Dayton, Ohio less than 24 hours after El Paso... 🤦‍♀️



This doesn't happen in other developed countries - because after the first one effective gun law reform is passed...#daytonshooting pic.twitter.com/AtJ5MpxgFQ — The Last Person to join Tw❄️tter (@TheLastPersont2) August 4, 2019

250 mass shootings in 215 days: Is America Great Again Now? #ElPasoShooting #DaytonShooting pic.twitter.com/PG7ezOILQv — Dan Paholski (@DanPaholski) August 4, 2019

Some, however, struck back, arguing that owning guns in attacks involving “white supremacists” doesn’t help:

Wrong. Plenty of people had guns in Texas today. But the white supremacist terrorist got arrested without a scratch. After shooting 46 people. — Ex Cossack (@ExCossack) August 4, 2019

Thoughts and prayers are all good and well, many have come to state, but by far not enough to prevent similar attacks from happening in the future:

Others directly addressed politicians “who use racism [and] hate speech to whip up rage and fear”, seeing this as the root cause of the shooting episodes:

Doing nothing makes us feel more despair. We need to call out politicians who use racism & hate speech to whip up rage & fear, demand they step down. There was a vigil at the White House tonight, we need to be in the streets like people in other countrieshttps://t.co/uxMyndZrI2 — 𝟷𝟿𝟾𝟺⚘ɪꜱ ɴᴏᴛ ꜰɪᴄᴛɪᴏɴ 🌊💦💙 (@dutchiegirlie) August 4, 2019

POTUS has blood on his hands. No other way to interrupt #ElPasoShooting — Jules (@jannwis) August 3, 2019

By saying it's not Trump's fault by default it is indirectly. Trump's racist rants fall on the ears on borderline psychos & they pull the trigger for Trump. — 🔥CarmenHatesRacism🔥 (@growApair777) August 3, 2019

…whereas one argued that the El Paso shooter had stated in his manifesto that “he held his beliefs long before Trump was elected”:

I read somewhere that he states in the manifesto that he held these beliefs long before trump was elected, and so it’s “not trump’s fault”.



That’s not the point; he chose to act NOW.



That actually makes it WORSE for @realDonaldTrump. — UnPrecedential (@KimCamarato) August 3, 2019

Another, meanwhile, called for getting at least a slight idea of what the history of Texas is like and who the territory belonged to first:

Maybe it would help if we taught true Texas/American history. It was Mexico, then Texas, Then parts went back to Mexico and then back to Texas. They were here first. — Resistance from the💙of TX! (@KatinLexington) August 3, 2019

…while others suggested the US would be better off borrowing the gun policies from other developed countries:

The vicious circle between the opposing agendas of Democrats and Republicans agendas over the gun control issue and its repercussions was also brought up:

#DaytonShooting occurs.



Democrats: We need #GunControlNow



Republicans: No. 2nd Amendment, NRA, yadda. This is a mental health issue.



Democrats: Ok… well here are healthcare policies that would guarantee Americans access to mental healthcare.

Republicans: NO! That’s socialism! — Jake (@jake_northwest) August 4, 2019

In the wake of the El Paso shooting on Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a domestic terrorism probe, which, according to the police, may be classified as capital murder and a hate crime targeting Hispanic people. The shooter reportedly posted a manifesto online before assaulting people inside Walmart, describing a detailed plan to separate the US into territories according to race.

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas as “not only tragic”, but an "act of cowardice", adding that "there are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people".