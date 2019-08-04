Mass Shooting in El Paso 'Act of Cowardice' - Trump

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an "act of cowardice", adding that "there are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people".

"I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people", Trump said late on Saturday.

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The US president added that he and first lady Melania Trump sent their thoughts and prayers to the people of Texas.

On Saturday, a man opened fire at a Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall in the city of El Paso. According to the most recent information, 20 people were killed and another 26 were injured in the shooting. The incident may be classified as capital murder and a hate crime, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said.

Police Chief Allen refused, however, to confirm what weapons were used, referring instead to social media posts in which the suspect is shown with an AK-47. Allen confirmed that only one person has been arrested and noted that the killer surrendered to police at the scene.