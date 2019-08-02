‘Fake Jesus’ Scam Allegations Against US Preacher Touring Kenya Send Shockwaves on Twitter

An American evangelist who dressed up like Jesus Christ for several events in Africa has denied that he claimed to be the son of God following an avalanche of reports about an alleged scam. However, the uproar around the “second coming starting in Kenya” is far from the end, as some have even demanded that he and others involved be arrested.

US actor and evangelist Michael Job, described as a “Jesus Christ” imposter in some African media outlets, has come under fire on social media, as many have lambasted the preacher, as well as a pastor accused of organising the “second coming” fraud. As The South African website says, citing other local media outlets, some even said that they should be arrested.

The uproar was prompted by reports and social media posts indicating that Kenyan pastors had advertised his appearance at an event in a small Kenyan town as Jesus Christ’s arrival. Some suggested that the actor allegedly “went around taking money from Kenyans to perform miracles and secure seats for them in heaven”. The purported scam was said to have been exposed, while a news outlet called African Exponent even reported that the Kenyan government had deported the imposter and detained the pastors behind the event.

A Kenyan pastor claims he has found Jesus Christ walking on the streets of Kenya. Took the whiteman to his church, gave him a warm welcome and now his church followers are happy that Jesus has finally come back!



And lucky for them he landed in Kenya first. 🤦🏾‍♂️🧐🤫 pic.twitter.com/2iUJqIha1Q — Syńbâd™ 💯 🇺🇬 (@DeSaylor1) July 24, 2019

​However, the African “Jesus” himself has spoken out, dismissing all the allegations about pretending to be Jesus Christ. He branded the reports in Kenya about the supposed fraud as "fake news", insisting he was just doing what he called “9 days of crusades”. Although he admitted that he had dressed up as Jesus during these events and performed many plays about the life of Christ, he accused “trolls” of ringing the false alarm.

“Some people, known as ‘internet trolls', have made false reports about me claiming to be Jesus, Jesus' second coming starting in Kenya, me being found and worshipped in churches, and me being deported with pastors from the country, all of which are ‘fake news’”, he posted on his Facebook page, before resuming the “crusades”, as his timeline implies.

Some proved that his statement was true, noting that his event was never presented as “the second coming”.

No to fake news. This guy never claimed to be Jesus, no church claimed to have invited Jesus. This guy was advertised as Michael Job from USA. He is an actor &an evangelist. He is even there on Facebook asking for prayers for his crusades. The Jesus claims are fake, bye bye. pic.twitter.com/0w2Eq2DAPc — Sakhamuzi （泰瑞） (@ZibTar) July 29, 2019

​However, the advertising was also called misleading, sending a wrong message, and even illegal.

It's called subliminal advertising. Dress him up like the over publicized image of Hollywood Jesus Christ, invite him to a Christian church crusade, no need to claim that he is pretending to be Christ, the mind will makes that assumption for you. An illegal advertising gimmick! — Jeiraw (@Jeiraw) July 30, 2019

But why the Jesus outfit it sends the the message that he thinks he's Jesus. If insee a grown man walking around in a spiderman costume I will know he believes he's spiderman🙄 — Bibi (@hesedgal) July 30, 2019

​Nevertheless, some took it light-heartedly and appreciated “the fraudster”, in particular his dance moves.