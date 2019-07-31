Second Coming? Not Today: Identity of 'Jesus' Who Landed in Kenya Reportedly Uncovered

The man turned out to be an American actor and evangelist who dressed as Jesus while participating in a religious event called the Kiserian Mega Interdenominational crusade where he was invited along with several other pastors.

After social media witnessed a flurry of reports about a man who looks like Jesus Christ arriving in Kenya and visiting churches there, several local media outlets delved into the mystery to determine who the person actually was.

A Kenyan pastor claims he has found Jesus Christ walking on the streets of Kenya. Took the white man to his church, gave him a warm welcome and now his church followers are happy that Jesus has finally come back!



And lucky for them he landed in Kenya first. 🤦🏾‍♂️🧐🤫 pic.twitter.com/2iUJqIha1Q — Syńbâd™ 💯 🇺🇬 (@DeSaylor1) 24 июля 2019 г.

The Second Coming did not take place this time - the man in question turned out to be Michael Job, actor and evangelist at ‘Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries’ who arrived in Kenya to take part in the Kiserian Mega Interdenominational crusade along with several other pastors.

Job stepped forward to talk about his recent activities in the African country, dismissing allegations about him claiming to be Jesus himself and stories about local authorities deporting him as “fake news.”

"I just did 9 days of crusades in Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, and Kiserian Kenya where many people were saved and healed. I dressed up as Jesus during these crusades, my awesome friends and I performed many plays focusing on the life of Christ," Job wrote on his Facebook page.

His rebuttal comes after at least one media outlet alleged that Job was invited by “two church pastors” who told their followers that “he is Jesus Christ of Nazareth,” and that the actor allegedly “went around taking money from Kenyans to perform miracles and secure seats for them in heaven.”