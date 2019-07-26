Beating the Heat: Naked Woman Walks Around London as Heatwave Melts UK (Photo)

Everyone tries to adapt to extreme temperatures in their own way, but sometimes people go a bit too far in their pursuits. A video from London shows a completely naked woman walking through the city, wearing nothing but her shoes.
According to Britain's Met Office, the mercury reached 38.1 degrees Celsius (100.6 F), which is the second highest after the all-time record of 38.5 degrees Celsius (101 F), set in August 2003.
London is so hot, people are walking around butt naked https://t.co/XMlBeVANmQ pic.twitter.com/gzJRXg6wv2— SICK CHIRPSE (@SickChirpse) July 25, 2019
