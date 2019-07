Temperatures in Europe and especially in France are setting new records this summer. Last month, the French Interior Ministry warned that four state departments were set to experience the highest danger level with temps exceeding 44.3 °C (111 °F).

Today's weather forecast has predicted that heatwaves will break several records across Europe as temperatures in Paris have already reached a new hight striking 41°C.

It has taken more than a decade for the French weather to beat a record set in 2001 when the temperature reached 44.1°C in the Vaucluse department.

