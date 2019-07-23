Imran Khan's Visit to the US Sparks Twitter Jokes About Him and Melania Trump

Some social media users quickly seized upon how happy Melania Trump appeared while in the company of the prime minister of Pakistan.

The visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House had some interesting consequences in the social media sphere after observant netizens examined some of the photos taken during the event.

Some of the pictures that feature both Khan and Melania Trump led users to jokingly speculate about the First Lady’s alleged attraction to the Pakistani statesman, noting how happy she appears in his company.

If nobody knew em, they would think Imran Khan and Melania are husband and wife!

V humiliating for @realDonaldTrump though — Dullah Man🇬🇧 (@TheDullahMan1) 23 июля 2019 г.

marry her if she looks you like Melania Trump looking Imran khan ♥️ #ImranKhanVisitsUS #PTI pic.twitter.com/ps7leK1r1j — smile cz you look beautiful (@CzLook) 22 июля 2019 г.

Don't get too close Melania, he's taken 🤭 — Soraya (@SorayaAziz) 22 июля 2019 г.

At least one person quipped that the alleged feelings might even be mutual.

Is Imran Khan slipping his ring off while meeting Melania?! pic.twitter.com/W5KROUUM5n — Ozy (@anonentity99) 22 июля 2019 г.

And a number of netizens recalled that Imran Khan also met with Trump’s previous wife, Ivana.

Interestingly enough, PM Imran Khan has actually met both of Donald Trump's wives. Ivana and Melania. pic.twitter.com/RSAHqzp0Z2 — Maryam (@BefourMaryam) 22 июля 2019 г.

1990: Imran Khan with Trump's former wife Ivana.

2019: Imran Khan with Trump's current wife Melania.#PMIKInUSA pic.twitter.com/KuQoUbYygl — Inam Ullah SAYED (@InamUllahSAYED1) 22 июля 2019 г.

During their meeting in Washington DC, Imran Khan and Donald Trump held face-to-face talks with each other for the first time, seeking to improve relations between the two countries.