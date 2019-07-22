Lady Gaga’s Mother Comments on Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk's Split - Report

Earlier this month, media reported that the famous singer had moved into Cooper's house and was living with him, sparking massive backlash from the Russian model's fans.

Cynthia Germanotta, the mother of performer Lady Gaga, commented on the split between US actor Bradley Cooper and Russian model Irina Shaykhlislamova, also known as Irina Shayk, Russian outlet KP.ru reported.

The businesswoman, activist and philanthropist reportedly made her comments to hairdressers working in her salon where reporters got the drop on her. Staff at the salon pleaded with the newshounds to not disturb the elder Germanotta but agreed to ask the singer's mother on the Bradley Cooper scandal, sending her reply to the press via SMS.

Lady Gaga moved to Bradley Cooper. Cooper left Irina Shayk Why? #astrologer_uranova pic.twitter.com/AUPJmunuXR — Tanya Uranova (@T_Uranova) July 20, 2019

When asked her opinion on whether her daughter caused the split between the actor and the model, the mother reportedly sighed and said that: “It’s always men’s fault.”

​On 13 July, Russian media reported that Lady Gaga had moved in to Cooper’s house and had been living with him for about a month. In February, Lady Gaga ditched her engagement with manager Christian Carino.

Also the Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk exchange at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/irROZFyt7F — 😽🍜 (@tweetalissa) July 19, 2019

​Earlier last week, Shayk was spotted in the company of a new man - creative director of the British edition of Vogue, Alec Maxwell. The photos, taken by paparazzi and released by Just Jared, showed Irina chatting and hugging Maxwell in a New York city park, with her and Cooper’s two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, reportedly being out with them during their walk.

The estranged couple reportedly agreed to conduct an equal 50/50 parenting of their daughter.