Who's the Best Match? Irina Shayk Vs. Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga haven’t ceased to surprise since their steamy joint performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars in February, but nothing except the frenzy of fans followed as both, interestingly, denied the rumoured chemistry between them.

"Yes, people saw love and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see", the flamboyant singer commented shortly after the ceremony, adding tongue-in-cheek:

"I'm an artist and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"

However, speculation skyrocketed again after Cooper split last month from Russian model Irina Shayk, the mother of his daughter Lea, after a four-year relationship, with reports saying, though, that the break-up was amicable.

Here is where Lady Gaga was again brought up, with netizens arguing that the onstage Oscar performance was actually not about “fooling” anyone and that they had correctly read between the lines. Fans of Irina Shayk, meanwhile, flocked en masse to Lady Gaga’s social media pages, with many openly urging her to “return Cooper back to Shayk”, despite neither in the rumoured pair confirming that they are dating.

Here is Sputnik’s pick of event pictures featuring Bradley Coopers’ ex, Irina Shayk, and still unconfirmed “next” - Lady Gaga. So, to make a long story short: who do you think is the best match for the “A Star is Born” actor?