Storm the Bermuda Triangle Event Goes Viral on Social Media - Report

The new event seeks to do a “raid” to the region of the Atlantic Ocean, north of Cuba, where a number of ships and airplanes are said to have disappeared. So far, it has less sign-ups than its Area 51 predecessor, but the dynamics are promising.

Looks like the notorious “Storm the Area 51” flashmob received a worthy successor. More than 19,000 people reportedly signed up for an event to storm the Bermuda Triangle, a mysterious part of the Atlantic northeast of Cuba, rumored to be swallowing ships and even airplanes. In addition, some 25,000 people are listed as “interested.”

Mirroring the Area 51 event’s sentiment that “the guards can’t shoot all of us,” the new event’s organizer, Anthony Carnovale, says the mysterious place “can’t swallow all of us.”

Scheudled for 1 October this year, the event even has its own crowdfuding page, as Carnovale seeks to raise some $175,000 to “provide boats and scuba gear” for the attendees. If the campaign fails, Carnovale vowed to return the money. So far, it has only raised $85.

If successful, however, Carnovale promises to throw in a party with “live music, entertainment, and a beach party.”

The Carnovale’s event appears after a similar Facebook group went viral, with more than one million people signing up for a “raid” on the mysterious Area 51 located in Nevada, where the US military are rumored to keep all the space aliens captured throughout the last century. Officially, Area 51 is an Air Force training base, while some reports indicate that it is a former nuclear weapons proving ground.

The online event was even noticed by the US military, as the Air Force issued an official warning earlier this month, discouraging people from trying to enter the classified base, reminding them that possible intrusion will be met with force.

The event’s creator, Matty Roberts, admitted he is now terrified that the FBI would come knocking on his door.

“I posted it on like June 27th and it was kind of a joke. And then it waited for like three days, like 40 people, and then it just completely took off, out of nowhere. It’s pretty wild,” he said, according to The New York Times. “The FBI is going to show up at my house and it got a little spooky from there.”

The Bermuda triangle, also known as the Devil’s Triangle, is a loosely defined region, where a number of aircraft and ships are said to have disappeared. There are several natural explanation attempts, most common of which is the region’s violent weather. Basically every major hurricane, including hurricanes Katrina, Irma, and Florence originated from this region.