PewDiePie Reveals What’s Behind Social Media Hysteria Over Belle Delphine ‘Herpes’ Water

Social media influencer and cosplay sex symbol Belle Delphine has rocked headlines all over the world by putting her bath water up for sale, thereby inspiring a storm of memes online. PewDiePie, known as the King of YouTube for having the most subscribed private channel, has butted in on this summer’s viral topic with his take on the situation.

YouTuber PewDiePie has rated the meme parade dedicated to fellow influencer Belle Delphine and her “Gamer girl bath water” venture a solid two in his segment Meme Review. Pewds, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, mocked the media reaction to her little side business and all the discussions surrounding it, referring to the matter as the “talk of the century”.

The Swede jeered at the issue, which seems to be on many netizens’ minds judging by online comments, by asking whether she had urinated in the water.

“When is ‘Gamer Girl Peepee-Poopoo’ coming out? Let’s get real here, let’s ask real questions”, he went on, inquisitively.

The vlogger also commented on a hoax started by a fake media account claiming that some people had contracted herpes after drinking her bath water, as well as on memes showing fictional characters slurping up Delphine’s water.

“She is clearly trolling. I don’t know why people are so mad about it. I think if you’re mad, you are equally bad as the people who buy it non-ironically. That’s just my take on it”, he concluded, lamenting the state of society.