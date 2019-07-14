SpongeBob Meets Lord of the Rings: Belle Delphine’s Bath Water Sale Triggers Meme Eruption Online

A peculiar social media stunt recently performed by 19-year-old Instagram model and self-styled “gamer girl” Belle Delphine, which involved her selling her bath water online, has apparently served as inspiration for a whole wave of memes that flooded the Internet as of late.
Using fragments of popular cartoon series, movies and videogames, meme creators went on to produce some truly hilarious scenes commemorating the sheer audacity of Belle’s move.
SpongeBob SquarePants
Clarinet boy bath water pic.twitter.com/n8Q7uS9Ifs— SpongeBob Memes (@spongebobreddit) July 9, 2019
Prometheus
Ok this is the best gamer girl bath water meme I’ve seen so far pic.twitter.com/pJRpuGFO2B— John O'NERV (@JOKftw) July 6, 2019
Lord of the Rings
lmao i can’t with these bath water memes pic.twitter.com/TqUvRezdho— Jerry Louis (@twindarkness) July 12, 2019
Fallout: New Vegas
I've finally found it— The Meme Man Himself (@A_Gooob) July 10, 2019
The last of Belle Delphine's bath water pic.twitter.com/nEljJNfW4R
CatDog
Nickelodeon's going to chase another meme and sell their own bath water. pic.twitter.com/Hk4l9vNZgd— Raichattanoogachuchu (@BloodyMarquis) July 7, 2019
Even real-life rock bands weren’t exempt from the meme frenzy.
the bath water thing is gross but the memes are good pic.twitter.com/qBeth2BrVM— white comet of 赤城山 (@solidgoldlexus) July 6, 2019
And some netizens focused their attention on rumours that the water sold by Belle was allegedly contaminated with herpes.
belle delphines bath water:exists— follow disconnect.memes on insta (@disconnect_on) July 10, 2019
Herpes: pic.twitter.com/vwv5jOmnde
All comments
Show new comments (0)