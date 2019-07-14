SpongeBob Meets Lord of the Rings: Belle Delphine’s Bath Water Sale Triggers Meme Eruption Online

Content creators used a wide variety of sources and mediums, ranging from cartoon series to famous movies and popular video games, to produce memes commemorating Belle’s stunt.

A peculiar social media stunt recently performed by 19-year-old Instagram model and self-styled “gamer girl” Belle Delphine, which involved her selling her bath water online, has apparently served as inspiration for a whole wave of memes that flooded the Internet as of late.

Using fragments of popular cartoon series, movies and videogames, meme creators went on to produce some truly hilarious scenes commemorating the sheer audacity of Belle’s move.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Clarinet boy bath water pic.twitter.com/n8Q7uS9Ifs — SpongeBob Memes (@spongebobreddit) July 9, 2019

​Prometheus

Ok this is the best gamer girl bath water meme I’ve seen so far pic.twitter.com/pJRpuGFO2B — John O'NERV (@JOKftw) July 6, 2019

​Lord of the Rings

lmao i can’t with these bath water memes pic.twitter.com/TqUvRezdho — Jerry Louis (@twindarkness) July 12, 2019

​Fallout: New Vegas

I've finally found it

The last of Belle Delphine's bath water pic.twitter.com/nEljJNfW4R — The Meme Man Himself (@A_Gooob) July 10, 2019

​CatDog

Nickelodeon's going to chase another meme and sell their own bath water. pic.twitter.com/Hk4l9vNZgd — Raichattanoogachuchu (@BloodyMarquis) July 7, 2019

​Even real-life rock bands weren’t exempt from the meme frenzy.

the bath water thing is gross but the memes are good pic.twitter.com/qBeth2BrVM — white comet of 赤城山 (@solidgoldlexus) July 6, 2019

​And some netizens focused their attention on rumours that the water sold by Belle was allegedly contaminated with herpes.