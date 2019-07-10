Instagram diva and cosplayer Belle Delphine, who has been in the limelight lately after she started to sell her "Gamer Girl Bath Water" online, has grabbed the attention of the internet community yet again.

Unfortunately for Belle, this time the reason for it wasn't positive at all, as some netizens have accused the girl of selling not only the water she bathed in, but herpes infections with it as well.

A Twitter account impersonating the Daily Mail published a tweet with the headline “Over 50 People Have Reportedly Contracted Herpes After Drinking Instagram Star, Belle Delphine’s Bath Water.” Despite the fact that the fake Daily Mail account has since changed its name and profile picture, the tweet with the hoax has been retweeted more than 17,000 times.

Later, the account owner said: “It seems the best way to grow on twitter is to impersonate a company and say things about a celebrity that legally can be considered libel and I could potentially be sued for.”

However, according to the comments under Belle's latest Instagram posts, many users still believe that the girl is spreading the disease with her bath water.

“50 people got herpes from your bathwater my guy,” one user said.

“Your a (clown emoji) if you believed that ;D,” Delphine replied.

Even though the news about consuming Delphine's bath water was fake, one streamer decided to taste it anyway. Twitch streamer Johnny_Now explained this move by claiming it would be a "meme-worthy experience." However, this is not the first time that people have done strange things with this unusual item, as one YouTuber decided to vape it, despite the disclaimer on the product saying that it is not to be used for consumption.