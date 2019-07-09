Register
20:28 GMT +309 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Avril Lavigne at her concert in Moscow, 2011

    'You Need Jesus': Christian Fans Slam Avril Lavigne Over ‘I Fell In Love With the Devil’ Song

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The talented Canadian star rocked the charts 15 years ago with hits like “Complicated”, “Sk8er Boi”, and “I’m With You”. Even though she still sticks to the theme of the dangers that a romance can bring, she has shifted from punk boys to a more ominous hero. Her change of heart has not been entirely well received.

    Hit-maker and former emocore queen Avril Lavigne has triggered a wave of online criticism with her new album, declaring that she fell in love with Satan himself in her fourth single off it. In the song, rather straightforwardly titled "I Fell In Love With the Devil", the Canadian singer begs someone to send her an angel and save her “from this hell”, adding that “it's killing me".

    Although the new tune seems more like a metaphor for a toxic relationship and attraction to an unworthy boyfriend, many commenters seemed to have interpreted it more as praise for the Evil One. After Avril Lavigne posted a picture of herself in a black cape with a crucifix in her hands, which looks like a tribute to her emo days, and the hashtag #IFellinLoveWiththeDevil, many condemned the singer.

    View this post on Instagram

    #𝕴𝕱𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖓𝕷𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖂𝖎𝖙𝖍𝕿𝖍𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑

    A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on

    “You need Jesus”, one netizen posted, while another weighed in with the counter-message “Hail Satan!”

    A different commenter promised to pray for her salvation and pointed out that another single, “Head Above Water”, from the very same album sounded more like an attempt to reach out to God.

    “God saved you and blessed you with another opportunity to choose. Now you have this crap? Man, what a shame. I’ve been a fan since you came out, this is a turnoff. Get your soul right with Jesus. Only one who can save you, yet you hold his cross and blaspheme his name?” the user lamented.

    View this post on Instagram

    #𝕴𝕱𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖓𝕷𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖂𝖎𝖙𝖍𝕿𝖍𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑

    A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on

    Some asked the singer whether she was mocking Jesus, pledging to unfollow her and asking “how can you fall in love with Devil when God created you with amazing talent”.

    Others were seemingly puzzled by the photo in particular, noting that she could have taken a picture of herself without the cross “to be respectful of your fans that are religious and that consider it to be a very sacred symbol in their community”.

    Related:

    New Theory Challenges the Mystery of Jesus' 'Middle Name'
    Follow Jesus Christ's Example When Interacting on Social Media, Church of England Calls on Believers
    US Activist Linda Sarsour Claims Jesus Was ‘Palestinian of Nazareth’, Sparks Internet Frenzy
    Tags:
    pop music, Jesus, US, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse