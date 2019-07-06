‘Bath Water Peddling’ Cosplayer Belle Delphine Shares Tricks of Her Trade

The model revealed that she never felt content with working normal jobs, and that her vocation is great for letting one’s creativity run wild.

Belle Delphine, a 19-year-old Instagram model and cosplayer from Britain, who recently made headlines pranking her audience with a stunt involving her claiming that PewDiePie went "all the way inside" her on Pornhub, has shed light on the creative ways she employs to make money via the Internet.

According to the Sun, while Belle does not seem post official adverts or “pose with products” like some social media stars do, her Patreon account likely nets her about $42,500 to $313,000 per year.

The Patreon page also appears to be the source of the more salacious content created by Belle, as compared to her Instagram page which features “smutty snaps” related to anime and gaming culture.

The options available on Belle’s Patreon include, among other things, access to Belle’s personal Snapchat, her "naughtiest" social media, with content ranging from "random naughty videos" and "very NSFW pics" to selfies snapped in the shower and in the bath.

"I do everything from bath/showers to interactive choice based date nights," Belle said. "I give options and people get to vote on what they want to see - from what I wear, to where I go, to what I do."

As Belle herself explained to the newspaper, what she does is a “great job for letting your creativity run wild".

"One day I’ll be filming myself eating eggs, and then playing with an octopus, and the next day I’ll be selling my bath water", she said.

The model also revealed that she has “always been quite shy and little socially awkward”, and never really "gelled" with normal jobs, before finally venturing into the world of Instagram in September 2018 and carving a niche for herself there, initially working 16 hours a day, seven days a week, to attract followers and attention.

She also revealed the "bath water sale" scheme was actually inspired by a “running joke” among the gaming community, the phrase “I’ll drink your bath water” which kept appearing in the comment section on her posts.

"As I was going to sleep I was thinking of the next weirdest thing I could do, and I thought that it’s staring me right in the face. I’ll actually just give people what they’ve been asking for... and it worked!" she mused.