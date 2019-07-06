Register
19:42 GMT +306 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Belle Delphine

    ‘Bath Water Peddling’ Cosplayer Belle Delphine Shares Tricks of Her Trade

    © Photo: Instagram/belle.delphine
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The model revealed that she never felt content with working normal jobs, and that her vocation is great for letting one’s creativity run wild.

    Belle Delphine, a 19-year-old Instagram model and cosplayer from Britain, who recently made headlines pranking her audience with a stunt involving her claiming that PewDiePie went "all the way inside" her on Pornhub, has shed light on the creative ways she employs to make money via the Internet.

    According to the Sun, while Belle does not seem post official adverts or “pose with products” like some social media stars do, her Patreon account likely nets her about $42,500 to $313,000 per year.

    The Patreon page also appears to be the source of the more salacious content created by Belle, as compared to her Instagram page which features “smutty snaps” related to anime and gaming culture.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Belle 19 (@belle.delphine)

    The options available on Belle’s Patreon include, among other things, access to Belle’s personal Snapchat, her "naughtiest" social media, with content ranging from "random naughty videos" and "very NSFW pics" to selfies snapped in the shower and in the bath.

    "I do everything from bath/showers to interactive choice based date nights," Belle said. "I give options and people get to vote on what they want to see - from what I wear, to where I go, to what I do."

    As Belle herself explained to the newspaper, what she does is a “great job for letting your creativity run wild".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Belle 19 (@belle.delphine)

    "One day I’ll be filming myself eating eggs, and then playing with an octopus, and the next day I’ll be selling my bath water", she said.

    The model also revealed that she has “always been quite shy and little socially awkward”, and never really "gelled" with normal jobs, before finally venturing into the world of Instagram in September 2018 and carving a niche for herself there, initially working 16 hours a day, seven days a week, to attract followers and attention.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Belle 19 (@belle.delphine)

    She also revealed the "bath water sale" scheme was actually inspired by a “running joke” among the gaming community, the phrase “I’ll drink your bath water” which kept appearing in the comment section on her posts.

    "As I was going to sleep I was thinking of the next weirdest thing I could do, and I thought that it’s staring me right in the face. I’ll actually just give people what they’ve been asking for... and it worked!" she mused.

    Related:

    Instagram Model Vandalises Statue for Fame, Gets Roasted Online Instead
    Australian Model Accuses Instagram of Ageism Over Saucy Photo's Removal
    Tags:
    income, cosplay, Patreon, instagram, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 29 June - 5 July
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse