Instagram Model Belle Delphine Pranks Audience With Pornhub Videos Saying PewDiePie Was Inside Her

Tik Tok star and Instagram model Belle Delphine baited her fanbase with a prank Pornhub account on June 16, drawing the attention of PewDiePie, King of YouTube, who mentioned her in his ‘LWIAY’ video.

While many of Delphine’s fans were hoping for real 18+ content after she posted a photo promising to start a Pornhub account for 1 million likes, it was a massive prank that went all the way. All of Belle Delphine’s videos had misleading titles that were merely a play on words.

Delphine’s videos featured such acts as holding two chickens (“plays with two huge cocks”), putting whipped cream on top of a pie (“gets huge dripping creampie”), and playing with a toy cat (“plays with her pussy”). One video even had her eating a photo with PewDiePie’s face on it entitled “PEWDIEPIE goes all the way INSIDE Belle Delphine.”

Although PewDiePie made no public comments at the time, his latest meme-related video entitled “Belle Delphine ATE me?” featured him mocking the “outrage” from her fanbase around the prank.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe Belle Delphine tricked us,” he said in a mocking tone after laughing at a meme about the prank that involved his fiance, Marzia Bisognin. “What?”

Delphine’s prank predictably incited mass backlash from her fanbase, with her Pornhub videos sporting massive dislike ratios across the board. While her core audience was clearly disappointed with the prank, writing things like “We made you famous and successful, so just put em videos on the account, it's not like you're innocent or some shit,” others found the prank brilliant, even congratulating her for baiting her thirsty fanbase.

Belle Delphine said if she got 1M likes on an insta photo she’d start a pornhub. Nearly 2M thirsty teen boys liked it. She made a pornhub but it’s just video of her playing with stuffed cats. And now every teenage memer on insta is having a meltdown — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 20, 2019

Belle Delphine how could you 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nhUYweoFTw — -`ˏ🏳️‍🌈 ÞƖƠ 🏳️‍🌈ˊˎ- (@itspatrickboi) June 20, 2019

horny male belle delphine stans getting distraught over her outsmarting them for instagram likes will never cease to be absolutely amazing pic.twitter.com/SNHCzopIhB — 👍🏻ara (@redgayjb) June 23, 2019

While Delphine’s Pornhub account serves as a way to troll her audience, her fans can get their fill through her Patreon account, for the price of more than an Instagram like. The model also continued with her prank, posting another "hot" wordplay-inspired photo in her twitter.