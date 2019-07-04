Liquid Assets: British Cosplayer Peddles Her 'Bath Water' to 'Thirsty Gamer Boys'

Belle Delphine, an Instagram model and popular cosplayer from the United Kingdom, has recently announced that she has started selling "bath water", which appears to be the water she actually bathed in, charging $30 per jar.

The cosplayer, who styles herself as a "gamer girl" delivered the news to her 3.9 million-strong Instagram audience by posting several racy photos of herself posing in the bath, along with a video that shows her drawing water from the bath she's sitting in and storing it in a jar.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Belle 19 (@belle.delphine) 1 Июл 2019 в 3:11 PDT

While Delphine advertised this new "commodity" on social media as "bath water for all you thirsty gamer boys", the disclaimer on her online store page states that "this water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Belle 19 (@belle.delphine) 1 Июл 2019 в 4:08 PDT

Also, at the time of this article's writing, the “GamerGirl Bath Water” was listed as “out of stock”.

Other items available in Delphine's store include racy posters featuring her dressed in various cosplay outfits, as well as a mousepad adorned with an anime-style image of Belle.

And according to the Sun, Delphine also runs a Patreon page offering access to items like her "cute and sometimes weird selfies" and "lewd HD photosets", which nets her at least "£2,300 a month after fees".