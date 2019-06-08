WATCH Schwarzenegger's Bodyguards Draw Taser as 'Thief' Attempts to Steal Bike

A man allegedly attempted to steal Arnold Schwarzenegger's bike on Friday while the former governor was at a training session in Golds Gym in Venice, California.
However, the actor's bodyguards used a taser on a suspected thief outside the gym.
The incident comes after last month Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted while attending a sporting event in Johannesburg, Africa. The attacker, whose name has not been disclosed, broke through the guards and drop-kicked the actor in the back with a two-foot jump. The motives of the attacker remain unknown.
Commenting on the incident later, Schwarzenegger said that he would not issue charges against the person who targeted him.
