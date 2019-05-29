'I'll Be Back': Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Pumps It Up' With Rap Debut (VIDEO)

The rap song and video is about motivation and tells the story of Schwarzenegger's career - from a bodybuilder to one of Hollywood's most popular people and the governor of California.

Hollywood legend and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, has made a step in a new direction by recording a rap song and video, Pump It Up, with Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier.

"Break some rules, knock the wall, don't be afraid to fail. You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain. I don't want to hear it can't be done, always give something back. My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I'll be back", the Terminator star raps.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger, who is also a former California governor, was attacked while attending a sporting event in Johannesburg, Africa. The attacker, whose name was not made public, broke through the guards and drop-kicked the actor in the back with a two-foot jump. The motives of the attacker remain unknown.

Commenting on the incident later, Schwarzenegger said that he would not issue charges against a person who attacked him.