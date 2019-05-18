WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger DROPKICKED in the Back During Africa Trip

The movie star seemed unfazed by the sudden sneak attack, saying simply that he was glad the perp was unable to interrupt his Snapchat.

Legendary movie star and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was thrust in media spotlight this week due to an unfortunate incident which occurred when he was attending the Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Johannesburg.

A video of recorded by one of the people present at the Sandton Convention Centre, where the attack occurred, shows Arnold taking pictures with fans when a man suddenly runs up behind him and dropkicks him in the back.

The perpetrator was immediately apprehended, and Schwarzenegger himself can be seen leaving the building shortly after.

Arnold, however, appeared unfazed by the ordeal, tweeting that he didn’t actually realise he was kicked until watching the footage of the attack.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 18 мая 2019 г.

​"I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat", the action movie star simply remarked.