Former WWE Bombshell Nabbed for 'Carrying Firearm' at Airport

The former diva previously appeared in the wildly popular WWE video games, along with regularly taking on rivals on the real ring.

Terri Runnels, a 52-year-old wrestling star, has been arrested by the Tampa International Airport Police for “carrying a concealed firearm,” according to a local police statement cited by TMZ, with the offence, if confirmed, carrying a five-year imprisonment and a fine well over $ 5,000.

The edition reported that the star was taken to jail and despite the $2,000 bail having been agreed upon, she remains locked up.

The blonde bombshell athlete worked for the media company WWE for eight years, while being also known to host TV shows on professional wrestling.

Terri also appeared in three WWE video games, such as WWF WrestleMania 2000, WWF No Mercy, and WWE Raw 2, to the joy of hordes of her fans. The last time she appeared in WWE before retiring was in 2018, when she famously got back to the ring for a 25-year special.