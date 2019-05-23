Register
19:01 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 22, 2019, in Washington, DC. Trump Wednesday denied opposition charges of a cover-up related to the Russia election meddling probe, urging Democrats to end what he called phony investigations. I don't do cover-ups, Trump told a hastily arranged press event at the White House.

    'No Achomlishments': Trump Gets Memed Over Spelling Error in Handwritten Notes

    © AFP 2019 / Jim WATSON
    Viral
    Get short URL
    2100

    Social media users have received some new food for fodder as US President Donald Trump made an impromptu media appearance at the White House's Rose Garden after abruptly ending a scheduled meeting with House Democrats, as he was taken aback by the news about a Dem gathering convened to discuss his impeachment.

    Donald Trump, a.k.a. the "stable genius", has once again found himself at the epicentre of a Twitterstorm after his handwritten notes with spelling mistakes from the Rose Garden's Wednesday presser were caught on camera by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford.

    READ MORE: Trump ‘Abruptly’ Cuts Meeting With Nancy Pelosi Over ‘Cover-Up’ Remark

    Upon becoming aware of a special Democrats' meeting on impeachment, he stormed out of the Oval Office after a very brief rendezvous with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with his notes reading, "They want to impeach me over acts that they did" and "Dems have no achomlishments".

    Given the long history of his public gaffes — from mysterious "covfefe" and "hamberders" tweets to "oranges" of the Mueller report on the alleged collusion with Russia — no wonder that social media exploded with jokes and memes:

    During the presser after the failed meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, POTUS announced that he would not work with House Democrats on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill unless they put an end to their numerous investigations against him.

    According to Trump himself, he was taken aback by the news about the Dem meeting held to discuss impeachment and told them to "get these phoney investigations over with".

    READ MORE: Democrats Must 'Urinate or Get off the Pot' on Impeaching Trump — Sen. Kennedy

    He also brushed off any “cover-up” allegations, reportedly brought against him by Pelosi, and stressed that he had allowed some 500 witnesses to testify during the Mueller investigation, despite having the presidential privilege option, in order to keep his administration transparent.

    Tags:
    House Democrats, spelling, Trump's tweets, cover-up, alleged collusion, covfefe, memes, trolls, jokes, gaffe, Democrats, press conference, error, meeting, tweets, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse