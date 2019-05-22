Failed Doomsday Preacher Sets Date for Jesus’ Second Coming Within a Year

According to Ronald Weinland - whose works include books with titles that speak for themselves, such as God’s Final Witness - we should have less than three weeks before the Saviour returns amid a final World War. However, his calculations have failed in the past, as he has previously predicted that the apocalypse would occur in 2012 and in 2013.

US prophecy teacher Ronald Weinland claimed that we might be living our last days before the end of the world and Jesus Christ’s return. In a 2018 article, he suggested that the Saviour would arrive amid a Third World War, which is set to break out before Pentecost on 9 June. According to him, the nuclear war would be the trigger for God to intervene and take over before ruling over Earth for a millennium.

Although he made similar predictions a year before the alleged 2019 doomsday, he later adjusted the prophecy somewhat, noting that we would have one more year before the final catastrophe. Weinland admitted that the end of times could be delayed until 31 May 2020. He noted that the grim omens have in the past not come true as he had predicted, so it appears unlikely that the ultimate cataclysm will strike us quite so soon.

“God has revealed that this final end-time count to Christ’s return must fully align with the timing of certain annual Holy Days and that within that alignment there must be the fulfillment of very specific segments of time. If not, then the next possible return will be the Pentecost of 2020”, he claimed on his website.

The preacher made no secret of his end of the world predictions having been wrong in the past, admitting that his prophecies about the apocalypse occurring during Pentecost in 2012 and then in 2013 did not take place.