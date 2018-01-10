Register
10 January 2018
    View of the Tehran, Iran

    US ‘Endangering People All Over the World' With Threat to Dump Iran Nuke Deal

    © Fotolia/ Borna_Mir
    Opinion
    550

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump is expected to decide whether or not to recertify the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the US State Department announced Tuesday.

    "We would expect a decision on Friday," State Department spokesperson Steve Goldstein said at a press briefing. "And there have been ongoing discussions regarding this."

    Ahead of his decision, Trump will be meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis at the White House to discuss the matter. It is uncertain which way 45 will lean as he has in the past stated that he isn't interested in recertifying the agreement.

    However, if POTUS does end up throwing the deal in the gutter, Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, says it's going to do nothing but open the Land of the Free to "accusations of practicing double standards."

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Kelly told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Trump's rejection of the deal could cause fellow nations to start thinking twice about their ties with the US.

    "[Re-imposing sanctions on Iran] could set the stage for other countries to say ‘you can't trust the US' and that it goes back on its word," Kelly told Becker. "We are in a situation where the United States has turned a blind eye to Israel and its development of thermonuclear weapons and now that Tehran is in compliance with the International Atomic Energy [Agency] and there's no disagreement [with the association on the matter]… for US to say that it doesn't matter… is really endangering people all over the world."

    Iranian students run for cover from tear gas at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    About 3,700 People Detained During Protests in Iran – Lawmaker

    In the end, Kelly indicated that she hopes "other countries won't feel bullied by the United States or feel that they have to be subservient to US policy."

    The multilateral agreement with Iran, which was signed by China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the European Union, is aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear energy program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

    Tags:
    Iran Nuclear Deal, Donald Trump, United States, Iran
