Calvin Klein Apologises as Critics Slam Bella Hadid's Kiss With Female Robot

In its official apology, Calvin Klein stated that its #MYCALVINS campaign aims to advance "freedom of expression for a wide range of identities, including a spectrum of gender and sexual identities."

Popular American fashion brand Calvin Klein issued an apology on social media following an outpouring of criticism against a video ad starring Bella Hadid and a female robot Lil Miquela that showed the two kiss.

The ad campaign provoked a negative reaction from netizens, who stated that LGBT models should have been involved into the project, as supermodel Bella Hadid identifies as heterosexual.

After that, the brand said in its apology that it acknowledged "how featuring someone who identifies as heterosexual in a same-sex kiss could be perceived as queer-baiting. As a company with a longstanding tradition of advocating for LGTBQ+ rights, it was certainly not our intention to misrepresent the LGTBQ+ community."

Following the release of the video, some netizens turned to Twitter to express their attitude towards the ad.