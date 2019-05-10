Female UFC Star Asks Fans Not to Send Her PORN, Dick Pics, Riles Up Twitter

A number of savvy social media users were quick to warn the martial artist that her reaction might in fact invite creeps to send her more X-rated content instead of halting their lascivious advances.

Katlyn Chookagian, a mixed martial artist who now ranks second in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) flyweight division, recently complained that an alarming number of netizens were sending some inappropriate digital content her way as of late.

Voicing her grievances on Twitter, the “Blonde Fighter”, as she is also known, asked “random dudes” who apparently send her “snaps of them jerking off and/or porn” to refrain from doing so in the future.

If random dudes could stop sending me snaps of them jerking off and/or porn they are watching that would be great👍🏽 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) 9 мая 2019 г.

​In response, many social media users were quick to point out to Chookagian that her reaction might instead provoke more people to send her such content.

Great job… Now you've essentially made it a guarantee that you will recieve more snaps of dudes jerking off. — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) 10 мая 2019 г.

I’m not an expert in psychology but from what I’ve seen calling the internet out tends to have an opposite effect. Good luck though. Hope they stop — larry serve (@adawgdumfawg) 9 мая 2019 г.

You know this tweet is pretty much the same as begging for more — Jacob Svensson (@fightlurker) 9 мая 2019 г.

​And there was no shortage of those who simply appeared amused by the matter.

​Last month, another MMA fighter named Joyce Vieira, from Brazil, made headlines when she beat up a man who interrupted her beach photoshoot by allegedly masturbating in front of her.

While Vieira complained that that she was “traumatised” by the incident, the perpetrator denied the allegations against him and claimed that he was merely urinating when the fighter attacked him.