Female MMA Fighter Who Beat Up Alleged Masturbator Opens Up on Her 'Trauma'

Brazilian Joyce Vieira has recently made headlines after photos of her punching and kicking an alleged creep on the beach emerged. The investigation of the suspected "obscene act" is underway, but the man has been reportedly released, denying that he performed a sex act. The suspect claimed that he "was urinating" when the fighter approached him.

Mixed martial artist from Brazil Joyce Vieira has revealed that she was “traumatised” by the incident with the man, who allegedly interrupted her sexy beach photoshoot in Rio de Janeiro with masturbating, the British outlet Mirror reports.

The 27-year-old fighter reportedly unleashed her MMA fury on the alleged creep by punching and kicking the man after he continued touching his exposed genitals despite her plea to stop. After the young woman reported the case to the police, the suspected pervy beach-goer was apprehended for committing an "obscene act", but has since been released. He denied the allegations, reportedly insisting that he was urinating. However, an investigation into the case is reportedly underway, and will be taken to the Public Ministry "who will act together with Special Criminal Court".

READ MORE: Portuguese Footballer's Wife Advocates Masturbation at World Cup

The female fighter Vieira is eager to see the suspected perpetrator in prison, according to Mirror. She told the newspaper that he could act in the same way with someone’s daughter or granddaughter, noting: “This could end up affecting a whole family because it is traumatising!"

“It affected my life, more because I had that reaction, I didn’t put my head down and I faced up to him! For a whole week I slept and woke up with the scene in my head. Until now I haven’t thought about what my reaction will be if I see him in the street,” she opened up.

The fighter described herself as a feminist and pledged “to embrace the cause.” She noted that although it was the first time she had been harassed like this, she faced sexism on a daily basis and " suffered a bit from looks from men looking down” during her training.

“But that’s just fuel for me and I want to stay and fight more and more every day for the love that fighting awoke in me,” Vieira promised.