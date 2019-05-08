Register
09:12 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Försvarsmakten reklamfilm: Kom som du är

    Swedes Sneer as Military Turns to Feminists, Muslims in New Campaign (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Försvarsmakten
    Viral
    Get short URL
    105

    "Come as You Are", a new recruitment campaign by the Swedish Armed Forces aimed at boosting diversity and targeting feminists, immigrants and veiled Muslim women, has become the butt of many jokes.

    The Swedish Armed Forces have launched a new recruitment campaign billed to "challenge the image of those who fit in".

    The tax-financed "Come as You Are" campaign video features black women, Arabs, and people wearing overtly feminist messages.

    "You who think you don't fit in. Come. You who believe in everyone's equal value. Come. You who are feminist, realist, optimist, who were born in another country. Come", the narrator declares.

    The campaign poster features a woman in uniform sporting a feminist earring. "Welcome to an inclusive workplace where we see each other's differences as a strength", the Swedish Armed Forces explain.

    ​The campaign, which is the latest in a line of increasingly politically correct enterprises including pro-LGBT campaigns and Pride parades, has caused strong reactions.

    READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Swedish Supreme Commander Sings Elvis at Pride Parade

    "I feel more insecure than ever after watching this video", a user commented on Youtube.

    "Who defends Sweden from the Swedish Armed Forces?" another one smirked.

    "Don't come if you are a man. Swedish Defence 2019", yet another user grinned.

    On Twitter, critical reactions abounded as well. While some pointed out that the motto reminds them of Nirvana's 1991 hit, others went on to mercilessly mock the Swedish defence.

    "Hi. I would like to become an underwater commando but I wonder how it will be with my blind dog and walker?" a user joked.

    READ MORE: Swedish Military Intel Boss Sees "Threat" From Russian Missiles, Chinese Bases

    "I have a clinical fear of mattresses and I have breathing troubles when I get into conflicts, especially with exotic fruits nearby. I am also a very trigger-happy person, but not so good at aiming and can be a big danger with weapons in hand. May I join?" another user laughed.

    Others went on to mock the perennial enemy picture pained by the Swedish media and army bosses.

    "Yeah, Putin will be trembling with fear", a user joked.

    "That is the defence's new secret strategy. Should the Russians decide to strike and begin to invade, when the Russian Spetsnaz views this motley crowd, then the enemy stops in fear and turns home", another one mocked the "Russian threat" trumped up by the Swedish defence.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Has 'the Muscles', Keeps Training 'the Brain' — Swedish Report

    The Swedish Armed Forces number about 20,000 active personnel. After briefly toying with a volunteer-based army, they resumed conscription.

    Although Sweden has not participated in an officially declared war since the 1814 Swedish-Norwegian War and has maintained a policy of neutrality and non-alignment, Swedish aircraft took part in the NATO-led military intervention in Libya in 2011.

    Related:

    Swedish Feminist MP Ripped for Assuming 'All Men Are Rapists'
    Sweden Admits US, Neighbour States Violate Its Airspace More Often Than Russia
    Tags:
    feminism, Islam, armed forces, immigrants, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse