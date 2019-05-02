PewDiePie Says He'll Come to India to Record 'Redemption' Song

Although this could just be yet another joke, netizens may start expecting a third track from the internet celebrity inspired by his battle for YouTube supremacy with Indian record label T-series.

PewDiePie has said he is considering going to India, the homeland of his arch-foe T-Series, to record a song after an Indian court banned his two previous diss tracks against the corporation.

The stellar content creator floated the idea when he joined his Indian admirer, comedian Saiman Says, for a review of Indian snacks.

When Saiman Says asked PewDiePie whether he plans to come to India someday, the Swede burst into laughter, probably thinking his presence would be unwelcome in the country in the wake of his year-long rivalry with T-Series.

However, he swiftly changed his mind after the Indian YouTuber promised him level Z (the highest) security.

"Alright that's cool, I'll come to India," Pewds said. "I'm shooting another song there. My redemption song. It will be a sad 'I'm sorry India' song, like a ballad."

It is still doubtful whether mankind will be graced by another Bob Marley-inspired ballad, given that the irony in PewDiePie's voice was almost palpable.

In his quest to retain the No. 1 spot as the most-subscribed YouTube channel, PewDiePie has issued two diss clips mocking the Indian powerhouse titled Bi**h Lasagna and Congratulations.

The videos were removed from Indian YouTube at the order of the Delhi High Court, which reportedly addressed a complaint by T-Series. The record label argued that the diss clips contained defamatory remarks against the Indian nation as a whole.