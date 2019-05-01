PewDiePie 'Makes Friends' With YouTuber Who Earlier 'Promoted' T-Series in India

The Swedish vlogger, who is still hundreds of thousands of subscribers behind T-Series, has killed the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" meme - one of the first steps towards making peace with the Indian powerhouse after almost a year of turmoil.

Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg, the dethroned YouTube king, met with a vlogger who had earlier spread the word to Indians about Pewds' arch-foe, T-Series.

Kjellberg posted a photo of himself shaking hands with Indian YouTuber Saimandar Waghdhare, better known under his alias Saiman Says.

"Met up with blue shirt guy, new friendship made," wrote Kjellberg. The photo was apparently taken on a beach near Brighton, a town in southeast England where PewDiePie is living.

On 21 April, Saiman posted a video about his "pilgrimage" to a beach in Southwick, which is a 15 minutes' ride from Brighton. Southwick is the location where PewDiePie filmed his viral diss track roasting T-Series, called "B**ch Lasagna".

In the video, Saiman also jokingly complained about Pewds "giving more attention" to the so-called Blue Shirt Kid, a participant in an Indian street interview who expressed his support for the Swede in his battle for YouTube's top spot against T-Series. The boy later featured as a special guest in PewDiePie's Meme Review show.

Saiman has repeatedly taken advantage of the Great Subscriber War; last year, he created a parody video purportedly showing himself advertising T-Series in India by buying billboards and handing out leaflets.

The video caught the eye of PewDiePie, who asked Saiman to join his ranks for twice as much as T-Series was allegedly paying him. The Indian YouTuber then filmed another video in which he said he had switched sides and was paying for PewDiePie billboards instead.

Make no mistake, Saiman is in fact a huge fan of PewDiePie; he has confessed that he initially supported the Indian record label for the fun of it, because Pewds' defeat was imminent.

Meanwhile, YouTube's biggest content creator seemingly believes it's time to bury the hatchet. Earlier this week, he urged his multi-million fan base to stop perpetuating the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" meme, because some people have gone too far in their coordinated efforts to promote him.

READ MORE: Plane Drags 'Sub to PewDiePie' Banner Over NY Despite His Call to Stop Campaign

He was referring to vandals who defaced a World War II memorial with graffiti in support of him, and to the infamous Christchurch shooter, who said "Subscribe to PewDiePie" during a livestream minutes before opening fire at a mosque.

"This movement started out of love and support. So let's end it with that", he said.