Register
18:26 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie

    PewDiePie's DISS Videos Blocked in India After Court Order - Report

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Tech
    Get short URL
    130

    The court reportedly ruled that the sarcastic jibes directed at the Indian music titan T-Series and its top management were derogatory and “racist, abusive in nature”, prompting a real Twitterstorm among the Swede’s fan base. The vlogger himself weighed in by saying that it was nothing but light-hearted humour.

    Two of PewDiePie’s diss tracks against his Indian rival T-Series have been removed from Indian YouTube in wake of the Delhi High Court’s verdict, notably in a fresh turn in their now 11-month battle for YouTube supremacy, Hindustan Times reported Thursday.

    According to a Dexerto report, the court earlier ordered Felix Kjellberg, which is PewDiePie’s real name, to "remove and disable access" to two viral diss tracks, "B*tch Lasagna" and his latest hit "Congratulations", which the Swedish YouTuber recorded as part of the continuing neck-and-neck subscriber race.  

    READ MORE: PewDiePie Finds 'New Home' Online, Will Donate Up to $50,000 From First Stream

    The verdict came after the court addressed a complaint by T-Series, which argued that the diss clips contained defamatory remarks against the Indian nation as a whole. PewDiePie notably responded by saying that all this was “done in good fun”, adding that he would not continue with what was viewed as derogatory remarks. This is how the YouTuber earlier reacted to claims over his “B*tch Lasagna” video, for instance:

    “I called T-Series b**ch lasagna!” the YouTuber laughingly explained. “That’s not even an insult! I’m sorry, come back to me, I’m sorry for calling you a b**ch lasagna!”

    On 31 March, Pewds uploaded his so-called “Congratulations”,  in which he sarcastically gave a  thumbs-up to his Indian rival for its becoming the top YouTube channel, while at the same time accusing the music label of selling pirated music to its customers, tax evasion, and having ties to the mafia. He even alluded to sexual harassment allegations against CEO Bhushan Kumar dating back to October 2018.

    PewDiePie
    © YouTube / pewdiepie
    Fans Ecstatic as PewDiePie Makes 'Comeback of Godd*mn Century' With 93 Mln Subs

    Per media reports, the High Court came to believe that the songs, which were to be deleted, “repeated comments made which are abusive, vulgar and also racist in nature”. This prompted Twitterians to leap to Pewds’ defence en masse.

    The court matter is now pending the next hearing, slated for 15 July, whereas the tight race between YouTube’s all-time favourites is continuing, with the leadership of both being an on and off thing as of late. The Swedish individual creator engaged in the battle after this past autumn, when T-Series started rapidly racking up subscribers as Indian households en masse gained Internet connection. Both YouTubers are currently leading, with an over 93 million-strong army of subscribers each.


    Related:

    Indian Court Reportedly Orders PewDiePie Tracks on T-Series to be Removed
    PewDiePie Finds 'New Home' Online, Will Donate Up to $50,000 From First Stream
    PewDiePie Roasts Petition to Ban Him on YouTube for 'White Supremacist' Content
    Tags:
    videos, account, YouTube, PewDiePie, Sweden, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse