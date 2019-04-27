'Iron Man' Jeers at Avengers Endgame Co-Star Tom Holland Over Revealing SPOILERS

The Marvel universe might have been familiar to the general audience long ahead of schedule, given one of its leading actors’ largely inadvertent efforts - Tom Holland’s.

Marvel’s much-anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” is out now, but memories of some of its stars’ inability to keep key plot twists to themselves are still fresh –those of Tom Holland, most certainly. Keeping the tiny but important detail in mind, Iron man actor Robert Downey Jr opted to take a dig at Holland’s weak spot through what seems to be an ideal medium to this end — the forever meme-able Spidey cartoon:

"Is this a shot of @TomHolland1996 trying to keep himself from spilling the Endgame beans?" the actor captioned a screenshot of the iconic web-head, typing up a clone of himself as he lies helplessly on the floor.

Is this a shot of @TomHolland1996 trying to keep himself from spilling the Endgame beans? pic.twitter.com/6JahPDXHNw — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) 26 апреля 2019 г.

In a separate incident, Benedict Cumberbatch had to try on the unique role of a child-minder, as Holland obviously struggled to keep the plot of “Avengers” under wraps.

READ MORE: Google 'Thanos': Netizens Thrilled by Avengers Endgame Easter Egg (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The Russo brothers responsible for the production revealed last year that in order to stop the Spiderman star from acting as a spoiler, they got Cumberbatch to keep an eye on him during press tours, because “Benedict is very good at dancing around spoilers and monitoring Tom Holland".