Google 'Thanos': Netizens Thrilled by Avengers Endgame Easter Egg (PHOTO, VIDEO)

If you type "Thanos" or "The Infinity Gauntlet" in the Google search bar, the Infinity Gauntlet appears on the right. When clicked, it will snap with its fingers, and half the proposed results will gradually disappear from the page.
Netizens have been thrilled by Google's new "special treat", posting numerous photos and videos of it.
The Google algorithm shows all the results associated with the Marvel comics and Thanos; you can restore the lost results by clicking on the glove again.
The highly awaited sequel to last year's "Avengers: Infinity War" is already on its way to have the "highest-grossing opening weekend in box-office history, both domestically and globally", according to CNN.
