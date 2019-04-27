Google 'Thanos': Netizens Thrilled by Avengers Endgame Easter Egg (PHOTO, VIDEO)

On the occasion of the world premiere of the blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", Google has added an Easter egg associated with the main villain in the Marvel universe to its search engine.

If you type "Thanos" or "The Infinity Gauntlet" in the Google search bar, the Infinity Gauntlet appears on the right. When clicked, it will snap with its fingers, and half the proposed results will gradually disappear from the page.

Netizens have been thrilled by Google's new "special treat", posting numerous photos and videos of it.

Yallll this what happens when you google “thanos” right now I’m screaming #AvengersEndame pic.twitter.com/3OyJOzTjP8 — tahjá szn (@MajorBae) 26 апреля 2019 г.

— Tomatron the One (@OTomatron) 26 апреля 2019 г.

The Google algorithm shows all the results associated with the Marvel comics and Thanos; you can restore the lost results by clicking on the glove again.

​The highly awaited sequel to last year's "Avengers: Infinity War" is already on its way to have the "highest-grossing opening weekend in box-office history, both domestically and globally", according to CNN.