Register
15:42 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019

    Ilhan Omar, New York Times Lambasted for Floating Claim Jesus Was Palestinian

    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    Viral
    Get short URL
    510

    While the historicity of Jesus Christ still remains a matter of debate, many of those who believe he existed concede that he is unlikely to have looked like a white bearded male, as he is often portrayed in Western tradition. His Jewish origin, however, is disputed less often that his possible appearance.

    Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the New York Times came under fire for referencing the alleged Palestinian origin of Jesus Christ.

    The Democratic Rep., who supports the pro-Palestine BDS movement and has vocally criticised the Israeli lobby in the US, retweeted a 20 April post by American Muslim civil rights activist Omar Suleiman.

    Suleiman wrote: "I was once asked by a relative who is a Palestinian Christian why the Christian right in America largely supports their oppression. 'Don't they know we're Christian too? Do they even consider us human? Don't they know Jesus was a Palestinian?'"

    Meanwhile, a 19 April piece in the New York Times, which focused on the visualisation of Jesus in different cultures, suggested that "Jesus, born in Bethlehem, was most likely a Palestinian man with dark skin."

    These claims provoked the ire of those who agree with the mainstream assumption that Jesus Christ, if he was a real historical figure, was Jewish.

    Specifically, Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the LA-based Simon Wisental Centre, a Jewish human rights organisation, argued that it's a "grotesque insult to Jesus, born in the land of Israel and to Christianity" to say that he was a Palestinian.

    "Palestine was a name made up by Romans after they crucified thousands, destroyed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and exiled the People of Israel from their homeland," Cooper told the Jewish Journal.

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks about Trump administration policies toward Muslim immigrants and her own immigrant background at a news conference by members of the U.S. Congress to announce legislation to repeal President Trump’s existing executive order blocking travel from majority Muslim countries outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    No, Thank You: US Democratic Candidates Reportedly Return Ilhan Omar's Donations

    A number of social media users have likewise recalled the Biblical account, which states that Jesus was born to a Jewish woman in the town of Bethlehem.

    "No, Ilhan Omar, Jesus was not a 'Palestinian'," wrote Michael Dickson, director of education pro-Israel organisation StandWithUs, "he was a Jew born in Israel under Roman occupation and your need to misrepresent history and misappropriate his background to further a political cause says more about you than it does about anything else."

    Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey said: "People who call Jesus a 'Palestinian,' despite the fact that the geographical region of Palestine didn't exist until years after his death, are simply projecting modern-day intersectionality onto him in order to make their ‘wokeness' seem biblical. This is idolatry."

    Related:

    Twitterquake as Ilhan Omar Claims ‘Thousands’ Dead in 1993 Somalia Fighting
    'She Owes Us an Apology': Father of 9/11 Victim Blasts Ilhan Omar, NY Democrats
    Ilhan Omar Says She Faces Increase in Death Threats After Trump's Tweet on 9/11
    Jesus Prepared People for END TIMES, Wild Declassified CIA Files Claim
    Jesus' Purported Crown Presented to Worshippers in Paris
    Tags:
    Jews, Ilhan Omar, Jesus Christ, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse