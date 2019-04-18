Ivanka Trump Rocks Twitter by Revealing How She Chose Not to Lead World Bank

The president’s daughter said that she's happy with the work she is doing, adding that the new head of the World Bank will do an “incredible job”.

White House adviser and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has revealed that at one point, her father asked her if she was interested in being the head of the World Bank, and that she declined it, according to AP.

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin WATCH Ivanka Trump Bust a Move at African Cocoa Farm, Receive Chocolate Portrait

As Ivanka explained, President Trump raised this issue as "a question", to which she replied that she’s "happy with the work" she’s already doing.

She added that the new head of the World Bank, David Malpass, whom she helped select, will do an "incredible job".

Many social media users, however, appeared incensed by the very fact that Ivanka was considered for that position.

This makes me so angry that even one brain cell considered this. The World Bank makes decisions that affect the lives of billions of vulnerable people around the globe. Ivanka Trump should only be in the World Bank—and for that matter, the White House—on a visitor pass. https://t.co/SUkc399rAK — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) 17 апреля 2019 г.

The incredibly stupid @realDonaldTrump apparently asked the incredibly unqualified @IvankaTrump to lead the World Bank. It’s so sad that we’ve gotten used to this madness. How could a halfway competent president even consider this? She has ZERO qualifications. #25thAmendment — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) 17 апреля 2019 г.

This is awful! She has soooo much experience in the banking sector….oh wait. — Stuart Greenshields (@TheLordMadrigal) 17 апреля 2019 г.

Congress has to pass some anti nepotism laws now that we know not all who get elected will respect conventions of the office — Traveling Atheist (@TravelingAthei1) 18 апреля 2019 г.