WATCH Boston Dynamics' SpotMini Robots Work Together to Haul Truck

Like their living and breathing dog prototypes, Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini robots now can pull version of a “dogsled” that fits their size and strength – a truck.

A new video from Boston Dynamics showed their four-legged robot dog SpotMini doing a new trick – joining (and leading) a small army that can move heavy objects together – for example pulling a truck.

“It only takes 10 Spotpower (SP) to haul a truck across the Boston Dynamics parking lot (~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral),” the caption reads. Earlier SpotMini showed itself capable of picking up objects, opening doors, climbing stairs, and even dancing in a rhythm of the funky tune.

The SpotMini was first shown off in 2017, and according to the official website, it could last up to 90 minutes per charge, and it has a maximum payload of 14 kilograms — half of its own weight. The company says that SpotMini “will be available for a range of applications soon,” however the release date and the pricing remain unknown.