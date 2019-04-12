Register
11:26 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prison riot

    Swedish Feminist MP Ripped for Assuming 'All Men Are Rapists'

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Swedish Left Party MP has ruffled many feathers by using a one-size fits all approach, labelling all men "rapists" and urging them to take collective responsibility.

    Left Party MP Linda Snecker has irked many of her compatriots by claiming that women naturally assume that all men are rapists.

    During a parliamentary debate, Snecker also made it clear that men have a "collective responsibility for rape".

    "Men's violence against women governs the entire world structure. Men's supremacy, women's subordination", Snecker said in a speech about violent crime.

    "We women adapt our lives and our behaviour to men's potential threats of violence. Because we cannot see whether you are a rapist or not, we assume that all men are rapists. That is the brutal truth. That's how a structural problem looks. That is why men must take their collective responsibility. All men", she continued.

    READ MORE: Migrant Crime Under Scrutiny in Sweden Amid 'Great Demand'

    "Because I refuse to be afraid, I also refuse that my fellow sisters are afraid. That is why the struggle of feminism is everyone's struggle. The violence of men must be stopped", the Left Party MP explained.

    Snecker claimed that sexual oppression cut through all layers of society, with the culprits being men of all possible backgrounds and positions.

    Snecker's misandic harangue and sweeping generalisations left a bitter taste in many Swedes' mouth.

    "Linda Snecker assumes that all men are rapists and says that all men must take their responsibility. It is a smoke screen to cover up the real causes of the sex crime epidemic", Sweden Democrat Katja Nyberg, member of the Justice Committee, police and investigators at the National Operational Department (NOA), said in a statement on the Swedish Democrats' Facebook page, which gathered hundreds of responses to Snecker's diatribe, mostly negative.

    "The Left Party claims that they stand up for women's equal value. But why then insist on hiding the main causes of today's problems with threats and violence against women? They desperately deny the consequences of their own mass immigration policy and instead blame all men, only to hide the facts of rape", Nyberg concluded.

    "May I thus assume that all women are prostitutes?" a user inquired, using Snecker's own paint-all-with-the-same-brush approach.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Swedish Greens Blame Swedes for Migrants' Crime, Failure to Integrate

    "If I were to stand in parliament and say that all Muslims are terrorists, I would be charged directly. Still, one cannot see for certain if a Muslim is a terrorist or not", yet another user exercised the same logic.

    "Is her own husband a rapist too?" another smirked.

    "That statement should be classified as slander, right? Should check if it is possible to sue her", yet another one reacted.

    With 7,556 reported rapes, 2018 was a record year, according to the Swedish Crime Prevention Council (Brå). While official statistics are yet to include ethnic background, independent reports have indicated a dramatic over-representation and even dominance of immigrants, which raises eyebrows as immigrants constitute about a quarter of Sweden's population.

    READ MORE: Swedish Left Pushing For Full Voting Rights for Foreign Citizens, Teenagers

    The Left Party is a socialist and feminist political party. The party originated as a split from the Social Democrats Party in 1917 and was until 1990 known as the Communist Party of Sweden. Although never part of the government per se, the party has frequently collaborated with the red-green governments of the recent decades. Feminism is a prevalent force in left-of-the centre Swedish parties and an integral part of the current government's ideology.

    Related:

    Swedish Woman Blows Afghan Rapist a Kiss of Support During Trial - Reports
    Explosive Rise in Teens Seeking Sex Change Rocks Sweden
    'What Is OK Sex?': Sweden's Education Site For Migrants Becomes Global Hit
    Underage Migrants Used as Sex Toys in Exchange for Subsistence Shock Sweden
    Tags:
    feminism, men, rape, women, Swedish Left Party, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse