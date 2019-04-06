Register
10:04 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie's brofist

    PewDiePie Mocks Copyright in his Dr Phil Video, Mulls Going to Court (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: PewDiePie
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite the jesting tone, it is not obvious, if PewDiePie was talking about legal issues just for fun, as the YouTuber was often pointing out the problems caused by the copyright system.

    The most popular vlogger on YouTube Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a PewDiePie has posted a video featuring footage from the Dr. Phil show, stressing that the clip would be copystriked by SonyTV.

    "I wanna make Dr. Phil videos, but all of them get claimed by copystrike", he said trying not to laugh. "I mean, I should probably go to court. I mean, that's probably hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue".

    READ MORE: Twitter Cries as Dr. Phil Finally Shaves His Moustache — Or Does He?

    Some fans of the internet star encouraged him, joking about the possible legal action:

    "Pleeeease go to court against Sony!! Not just because it's the right thing to do, but for the meme. (Record the judge reacting to this! lol)﻿", Miguel Gordillo wrote.

    "I LOVE these!! Never stop making them! Fight the system!! DR. PHIL FOR ALL!!!﻿", Kallisti's Bough said.

    "NOBODY:

    JK Rowling: Sony has an intense sexual relationship with Dr Phil's rights", User with a weird name "Can We Get 1,000 Subscribers With No Videos?" commented.

    Earlier in March PewDiePie also said jokingly that he was "definitely" worth more than $20 million.

    "I obviously didn't start YouTube to make money… Considering how much I make, I try to live modestly, because I don't want to — I want to live a normal life. I don't want the money to change my life", YouTuber number one explained.

    PewDiePie, who had briefly lost his title of the most subscribed channel on the platform to India's T-Series last week, has made a huge comeback by reaching the 93 million subscriber milestone. The Swedish vlogger is now ahead of his rival by at least 450,000 subs.

    Related:

    Fans Ecstatic as PewDiePie Makes 'Comeback of Godd*mn Century' With 93 Mln Subs
    Fans Strike Back at Petition to Ban 'White Supremacist' PewDiePie From YouTube
    'Left Dingbats': Outrage as Actor Brands PewDiePie 'Racist, Piece of S*** Bigot'
    PewDiePie Takes Lead Over T-Series Hours After Recognising Defeat
    PewDiePie Admits Losing to T-Series in ‘Congratulation’ Video
    Twitter Cries as Dr. Phil Finally Shaves His Moustache – Or Does He?
    Tags:
    copyright, YouTube, dr. Phil, PewDiePie, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse