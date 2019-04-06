PewDiePie Mocks Copyright in his Dr Phil Video, Mulls Going to Court (PHOTOS)

Despite the jesting tone, it is not obvious, if PewDiePie was talking about legal issues just for fun, as the YouTuber was often pointing out the problems caused by the copyright system.

The most popular vlogger on YouTube Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a PewDiePie has posted a video featuring footage from the Dr. Phil show, stressing that the clip would be copystriked by SonyTV.

"I wanna make Dr. Phil videos, but all of them get claimed by copystrike", he said trying not to laugh. "I mean, I should probably go to court. I mean, that's probably hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue".

READ MORE: Twitter Cries as Dr. Phil Finally Shaves His Moustache — Or Does He?

Some fans of the internet star encouraged him, joking about the possible legal action:

"Pleeeease go to court against Sony!! Not just because it's the right thing to do, but for the meme. (Record the judge reacting to this! lol)﻿", Miguel Gordillo wrote.

"I LOVE these!! Never stop making them! Fight the system!! DR. PHIL FOR ALL!!!﻿", Kallisti's Bough said.

"NOBODY:

JK Rowling: Sony has an intense sexual relationship with Dr Phil's rights", User with a weird name "Can We Get 1,000 Subscribers With No Videos?" commented.

Earlier in March PewDiePie also said jokingly that he was "definitely" worth more than $20 million.

"I obviously didn't start YouTube to make money… Considering how much I make, I try to live modestly, because I don't want to — I want to live a normal life. I don't want the money to change my life", YouTuber number one explained.

PewDiePie, who had briefly lost his title of the most subscribed channel on the platform to India's T-Series last week, has made a huge comeback by reaching the 93 million subscriber milestone. The Swedish vlogger is now ahead of his rival by at least 450,000 subs.